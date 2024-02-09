Arunachal Pradesh

Snowfall in Tawang District Disrupts Traffic, Border Roads Organisation Steps Up

BRO deployed resources all along important axes and bottlenecks such as the Sela Pass, Y-Jn, Shungetsar, Klemta and Zimithang Sector.
Snowfall in Tawang District Disrupts Traffic, Border Roads Organisation Steps Up
Snowfall in Tawang District Disrupts Traffic, Border Roads Organisation Steps Up
Pratidin Time

The higher reaches of Tawang District in Arunachal Pradesh are witnessing heavy snowfall this month leading to accumulation of snow on the roads and disruption to traffic movement.

Project Vartak of the Border Roads Organisation has stepped up to this challenge and deployed resources all along  important axes and bottlenecks such as the Sela Pass, Y-Jn, Shungetsar, Klemta and Zimithang Sector.

Both men and machinery are working overtime to keep the roads open for military traffic as well as the local populace and tourists, who are flocking in great numbers from the plains to enjoy the snowfall.

Snowfall in Tawang District Disrupts Traffic, Border Roads Organisation Steps Up
Indian Army With Assistance From BRO Completes ‘Chungthang Bailey Bridge’
Indian Army
Heavy Snowfall
Border Road Organization

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
arunachal-pradesh>>north-east/arunachal-pradesh/snowfall-in-tawang-district-disrupts-traffic-border-roads-organisation-steps-up
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com