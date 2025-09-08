Swift Army Action Prevents Major Tragedy in Arunachal’s Kaying Village Blaze

A major fire broke out at Kaying village in West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, engulfing two houses and putting lives and property at risk.

Thanks to the Indian Army’s swift action in extinguishing the fire, a major disaster was prevented.

As per intial reports, the fire broke out around 3:50 pm on Monday, when the Army was informed about the fire. A team of soldiers rushed to the site immediately with means available to them, working in coordination with a water bowser, and initiated firefighting efforts.

This prompt and timely action ensured that the fire did not spread to other areas. Everyone in the compound was evacuated safely, as per reports. While two homes were gutted, most personal items—inclusive of cars and bicycles—were recovered from the compound.

Army personnel also administered medical assistance to one individual who was a victim of the blaze. The swift response of the Army averted many lives apart from saving much damage to the village.

