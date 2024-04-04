The Curious Case Of Three Tourists Found Dead In Arunachal Hotel

In a bizarre turn of events, three tourists from Kerala were reportedly found dead under mysterious circumstances inside a hotel room at Lower Subansiri district in Arunachal Pradesh.
The deceased were identified as Naveen Thomas (39) and Devi B (39) from Meenadam, Kottayam, and Arya B Nair (29) from Sreeragam, Trivandrum.
“It was reported from the staffers of the hotel that the guests were not seen since 1st April, 2024. On suspicion, the staffers checked the room in which the guests were staying, which was found locked from the inside,” Lower Subansiri SP Keni Bagra said, adding that the staffers then broke open the door, and found the occupants dead.
According to reports, the trio had checked into the hotel on 28 March.
Prima facie, the incident suggested death by suicide, the SP said.
The lady, Arya B Nair (29), was found dead with her wrist cut with a sharp blade, while the other lady Devi B, was found lying dead on the floor with cut marks on her neck, as well as cut marks on the right wrist. The man, Naveen Thomas, on the other hand, was found dead in the bathroom with a cut mark on his left wrist.
Following an investigation, the Ziro police hinted that the triple death case could be linked with black magic and occult activities, however, it is subject to verification, they said.
In a presser, SP Bagra informed that a suicide note was found in the hotel room which read, “We are very happy and we know where we are going.”
He further said that a contact number was provided in the note and upon contacting, he realized it was the father of one of the deceased women.
“When I called the number, a man picked up. I told him, I found your number from a note beside three dead bodies, the man started crying, saying one of them must be my daughter’s body and the male body must be my son-in-law,” the SP said.
The father said, his daughter and son-in-law were into paranormal and occult activities. However, SP Bagra said “it is subject to verification.”
“Because it is a suspicious death case, we have registered a case under 174 CrPC, and as soon as IO started the investigation, we got a link that a missing report of one of the dead persons was already registered at Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.”
“All bodies have a minimum struggle point except the tea table glass was broken; otherwise, all dead bodies were lying without any sign of struggle. Whatever prima facie evidence collected, it suggested a suicidal case,” said SP Ziro.
“Injury marks at the right wrists of two women had deep cuts and the husband had a left-hand wrist cut. CCTV footages were analyzed thoroughly; there is no suspicious movement seen in the CCTV footage,” he added.
The SP further informed that they are investigating all possible angles including the reason why chose Ziro for the extreme step, adding that they are in contact with Thiruvananthapuram police.