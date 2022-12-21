Top ULFA-I Leader Caught In Arunachal Pradesh

A top leader of the United Liberation Front of Asom – Independent (ULFA-I) was caught in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday, informed officials.

According to reports, the top ULFA-I leader was held from Noglu village in Laju in the Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh.

He was caught by troopers of the Assam Rifles deployed in the region. Officials identified the detailed leader as S S Sergeant Major Biju Bakti.

Meanwhile, during interrogation, Bakti revealed that he was a resident of Naharjani in the Dibrugarh district of Assam, officials informed.

Moreover, the arrested ULFA-I leader also told officials that he had fled from Hasi camp and reached Arunachal.

An investigation into the incident has been initiated and he has been kept for further questioning, added officials.

It may be noted that a suspected ULFA-I cadre was arrested from Sonari in Assam’s Charaideo district on September 24.

The arrested cadre was identified as Khanjan Nath. The cadre was arrested from a stone crusher at Sonari-Namtula road.

A 7.65mm pistol, one magazine and three rounds of ammunition was seized from his possession. A mobile phone was also seized from Nath.

According to reports, the arrested cadre hailed from Phulguri in Nalbari district of Assam.