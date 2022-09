A suspected United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) cadre has been arrested from Sonari in Assam’s Charaideo district on Saturday.

The arrested cadre has been identified as Khanjan Nath.

The cadre was arrested from a stone crusher at Sonari-Namtula road.

A 7.65mm pistol, one magazine and three rounds of ammunition was seized from his possession.

A mobile phone was also seized from Nath.

According to reports, the arrested cadre hails from Phulguri in Nalbari district of Assam.