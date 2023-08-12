Twelve Stalled Hydro Power Projects Resurrected in Arunachal Pradesh

In a collaborative endeavor to revitalize Arunachal Pradesh's energy landscape, the Government of India and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh have joined forces to resurrect and execute twelve dormant hydro-electric power projects within the state.
The culmination of this partnership was marked by the signing of Memorandums of Agreement (MoA) on Saturday in Itanagar.
Under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Power, the state government has allocated twelve hydroelectric projects with a cumulative Installed Capacity of approximately 11,517 MW to Hydro Public Sector Units (PSUs).
The MoA signing ceremony witnessed the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Shri R.K. Singh, Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy; Chief Minister Shri Pema Khandu of Arunachal Pradesh; Deputy Chief Minister Shri Chowna Mein; Union Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal; and other notable officials from both Central and State Governments.
Shri R.K. Singh emphasized the transformative potential of these hydropower projects for Arunachal Pradesh, envisioning a substantial elevation in the state's economic status.
He pointed out that nations like the USA, Canada, and Norway, having harnessed the bulk of their hydropower potential, stand as models of prosperity. Singh underscored that hydropower is an ecologically sustainable energy source, fostering groundwater recharge and supporting biodiversity.
The execution of these MoAs and the subsequent allocation of projects to Hydro CPSUs mark a significant stride in tapping into Arunachal Pradesh's abundant hydro-electric potential.
Within this cluster of twelve projects, the State Government assigned five projects totaling 2,620 MW to North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd. (NEEPCO). Simultaneously, five projects, summing up to 5,097 MW, were entrusted to Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd. (SJVN), with the remaining two projects boasting a combined capacity of 3,800 MW designated for the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC).