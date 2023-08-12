Twelve Stalled Hydro Power Projects Resurrected in Arunachal Pradesh

Within this cluster of twelve projects, the State Government assigned five projects totaling 2,620 MW to North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd. (NEEPCO). Simultaneously, five projects, summing up to 5,097 MW, were entrusted to Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd. (SJVN), with the remaining two projects boasting a combined capacity of 3,800 MW designated for the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC).