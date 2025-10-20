Two Labourers Rescued in Tirap After NSCN-K Abduction

In a swift operation on 19 October 2025, two labourers abducted by NSCN-K (Rebel) cadres were rescued in Laho village, Dadam Circle, Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The labourers were reportedly taken from a construction site in Laho on 18 October. Acting on intelligence, security forces conducted a coordinated search in the Nianu area. During the operation, insurgents opened fire on the advancing teams. Security personnel responded in a controlled manner, ensuring the safety of the abductees.

Both labourers were rescued unharmed and are being taken to Khonsa for medical assessment and assistance. Search and sanitisation operations continue in the area.

