Dialogue With Centre Must Prioritize Naga Sovereignty: NSCN (K)

The NSCN (K) declared its stance as the guardian of Naga sovereignty and affirmed its steadfast commitment to the principles of self-sufficiency, socialism, and Nagaland for Christ. According to a statement issued by Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Ang Mai, Chairman; Nyeiton Konyak, Vice-Chairman; and Kughalu Mulatonu, General Secretary, the group emphasized the enduring nature of the Khaplang Plan of 1997 for Peace and Unity, underscoring the principle of "forgive and forget" within the framework of Nagaland for Christ.