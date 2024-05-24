Dialogue With Centre Must Prioritize Naga Sovereignty: NSCN (K)

Amidst escalating political divisions within the Nagas and growing disillusionment stemming from bilateral discussions with the Government of India, the NSCN (K) asserted on Friday that any political dialogue with India must prioritize sovereignty or anything surpassing the Indian Constitution. The group emphasized that in the event of a temporary arrangement, it must supersede the Framework and Agreed Position.
The NSCN (K) declared its stance as the guardian of Naga sovereignty and affirmed its steadfast commitment to the principles of self-sufficiency, socialism, and Nagaland for Christ. According to a statement issued by Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Ang Mai, Chairman; Nyeiton Konyak, Vice-Chairman; and Kughalu Mulatonu, General Secretary, the group emphasized the enduring nature of the Khaplang Plan of 1997 for Peace and Unity, underscoring the principle of "forgive and forget" within the framework of Nagaland for Christ.
Furthermore, the NSCN (K) reiterated its intention to formally engage in peace processes with both India and Myanmar. It highlighted the active involvement of the NSCN and its Council of Naga Churches (CNC) in fostering the propagation of Nagaland for Christ throughout Naga-inhabited areas.
Addressing the Nagas' historical disposition towards neighborly relations, the NSCN (K) affirmed its continued commitment to this moral responsibility.
The statement concluded with a poignant assertion, quoting, "Nagas cannot serve both God and Mammon nor Nationalism and Factionalism. With the change of century and generations, change in leaderships, Nagas must only serve Naga Nationalism and no other."