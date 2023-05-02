Victim Of Namsai Firing Incident Dies During Treatment

The victim of a firing incident in Arunachal Pradesh’s Namsai, Mithai Marandi passed away on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at Damini Nursing Home in Assam’s Dibrugarh.
The deceased, driver of the owner of a Bharat Petroleum outlet was the victim of the incident when several unidentified gunmen opened fire at him. The incident had taken place on April 26 at the Momong locality in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh.
The miscreants had abducted the cashier of the petrol pump when the victim Mithai Marandi had flashed his torch at them after which they had opened fire.
It may be noted that at least three rounds were fired at the driver of the proprietor of the said petrol pump by the miscreants. He was then rushed to Namsai hospital in a critical condition after sustaining bullet injuries.
The cashier of the petrol pump namely Dinesh Sharma was abducted by the gang. Arunachal Pradesh Police suspected the involvement of rebel outfit members in the incident. However, they didn’t immediately name any particular group. Meanwhile, a search operation had been launched by the Arunachal Pradesh police to nab the culprits.
The police and other emergency services immediately rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter.
The motive behind the attack was not ascertained immediately, and the police were exploring all possible angles. Security had been tightened in the area in the aftermath of the incident and efforts were being made to trace the whereabouts of the abducted employee.
However, so far, no further information has surfaced about the whereabouts of the abducted employee.