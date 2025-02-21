Arunachal to Receive Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorm Alert for Assam, Meghalaya

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain across parts of Northeast India over the next few days. On Friday (Day 1), light to moderate rain is expected at a few places in Arunachal Pradesh, while Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur may experience isolated light rain. Mizoram and Tripura are likely to remain dry. Additionally, higher reaches of Arunachal Pradesh may witness light snowfall. No significant change in minimum and maximum temperatures is anticipated across the region.

The rainfall predictions come as meteorological conditions evolve, with a cyclonic circulation previously over North-East Assam now shifting towards Nagaland at 1.5 km above mean sea level. Furthermore, a trough extending from North Bangladesh to Telangana across Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh has weakened.

For the upcoming days, IMD forecasts light to moderate rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh and isolated showers in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Snowfall is likely in higher-altitude areas of Arunachal Pradesh. Similar weather patterns are expected on Sunday, with Tripura likely to experience dry conditions. By Monday, rain may be limited to isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya, while Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will likely remain dry. On Tuesday, light rain is predicted at isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and Nagaland, with dry conditions persisting in Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

The IMD has issued warnings for thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur on Friday, with the possibility of heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh.

On Saturday, thunderstorms and lightning are expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Nagaland, while South Assam, South Manipur, North Mizoram, and North Tripura may experience thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph. On Sunday, similar weather conditions are predicted in Arunachal Pradesh, West Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura. No warnings have been issued for Day 4 and Day 5.

In Guwahati, the IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain on Friday. The city is likely to experience a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers on Saturday and Sunday. Similar conditions will prevail on Monday, while Tuesday is expected to begin with fog or mist in the morning, followed by a partly cloudy sky later in the day.

