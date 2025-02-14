IMD Predicts Rain and Fog Across Northeast India for Next 5 Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather forecasts for Assam and the northeastern region, predicting varying weather conditions over the next few days.

The IMD stated that the cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam and its surrounding areas at an altitude of 1.5 km above mean sea level has weakened.

According to the IMD, moderate to light rainfall is likely at many places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, and Manipur, while dry weather is likely to prevail in Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Further, shallow to moderate fog and mist are expected in isolated pockets across the region. Light to moderate snowfall is also anticipated in higher reaches of Arunachal Pradesh, while minimum temperatures are expected to remain stable, the IMD predicts.

Forecast for Guwahati (15th to 20th February 2025):

Partly cloudy skies with haze and mist are expected for most of the days till February 20, stated the Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati. Fog or mist is likely in the morning, followed by a partly cloudy sky later in the day. These weather conditions will persist throughout the forecast period.

Residents are advised to stay updated with the latest weather advisories and exercise caution, especially in areas prone to fog and mist, which could affect visibility.