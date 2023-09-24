Arunachal's Tezu Airport Gets New Terminal Building

In a significant milestone in the air connectivity infrastructure, the new terminal building of Tezu Airport in Arunachal Pradesh was inaugurated on Sunday.
The 300 capacity new terminal at Tezu was inaugurated by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in the presence of Arunachal Civil Aviation Minister Nakap Nalo, Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gaon, Rajya Sabha MP Rebia Nabam, MLAs and others dignitaries.
The inauguration of the terminal signifies a noteworthy achievement by the Airport Authority of India as it is the second Civil Terminal building in Arunachal after the one at Donyi-Polo Airport Holonggi. This enhanced infrastructure now stands as a vital transportation hub, facilitating the connection of tourists to an array of captivating destinations within the state.
Notably, it offers access to Dong Valley, renowned for hosting India's first sunrise, and Mayudia, the nearest snowfall mountain pass. Additionally, Tezu Airport's strategic location places historical and pilgrimage sites like Parshuram and Bishmaknagar within easy reach.
Moreover, it acts as a gateway to attractions such as the Namdapha Tiger Reserve, Glow Lake, and Manabum Tropical Forest. With five-days-a-week ATR-72 flight service from Tezu to Guwahati and Dornier Flight Services already operating bi-weekly flights from Itanagar to Tezu, Pasighat, and Ziro Airports, there are ambitious plans to further expand Dornier Flight services to border areas like Walong, Tuting, and Mechukha, with the overarching goal of fostering regional tourism and enhancing connectivity.
Teju airport was operationalized in 2018 under the RCS UDAN scheme of the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The airport is currently connected to Dibrugarh, Imphal and Guwahati through regular scheduled flights by Alliance Air and Flybig Airline.