Assam-Meghalaya Border Dispute Nears Resolution; High-Level Talks Soon

The long-standing boundary dispute between Assam and Meghalaya is on the verge of resolution. Both states have been continuously striving to settle the issue. As per sources, very soon, a high-level discussion will take place between the two states to address the matter.

Advertisment

There are boundary disputes involving 12 locations between Assam and Meghalaya, but in the initial phase, both states have agreed to resolve the dispute concerning six areas. Among these, the first round of talks will focus on six locations, including Baikam Punji, which falls under the Katigorah administrative circle in the Assam-Meghalaya border area of Cachar district.

Before this discussion, officials from both state governments conducted a joint survey on Friday in the disputed area. The survey team included two nodal officers, one from each state, and the Katigora circle officer. The team visited every household in Baikam Punji, examined all land documents related to the disputed land, and gathered the opinions of the residents.

According to the headman of Baikam Punji, 37 families have been living on 260 hectares of Assam land for a long time. However, this 260-hectare land has been the subject of dispute between the two states for many years. Presently, a majority of Baikam Punji residents have expressed their desire to be included in Meghalaya, as stated before the survey team by some locals. Conversely, another section of the population has claimed their allegiance to Assam.

ALSO READ: Fresh Unrest at Assam-Meghalaya Border; Pillar Vandalised, Crops Destroyed