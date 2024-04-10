Assam-Meghalaya Border Row: 80% Issues Resolved, Says BJP Leader

The border dispute, spanning over five decades since Meghalaya's separation from Assam in 1972, involves 12 contentious points along the 885 km border. A notable breakthrough was achieved with the agreement to settle six disputed sectors.

Assam and Meghalaya have identified 12 disputed areas along the 884.9-km-long interstate border. These two northeastern neighbours, which started the first round of discussions in July 2021, signed an MoU to resolve differences in six areas in March last year in New Delhi in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.