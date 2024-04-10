Assam-Meghalaya Border Row: 80% Issues Resolved, Says BJP Leader

Meghalaya Cabinet Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Alexander Laloo Hek announced that at least 80 percent of the longstanding Assam-Meghalaya border dispute has been resolved.
AL Hek further added that efforts are ongoing to address the remaining 20 percent of the contentious issues through peaceful means.
He said, “A major part of the dispute, at least 80 per cent has been resolved. There should be an amicable solution for the rest of 20 per cent of the disputed area."
The border dispute, spanning over five decades since Meghalaya's separation from Assam in 1972, involves 12 contentious points along the 885 km border. A notable breakthrough was achieved with the agreement to settle six disputed sectors.
Assam and Meghalaya have identified 12 disputed areas along the 884.9-km-long interstate border. These two northeastern neighbours, which started the first round of discussions in July 2021, signed an MoU to resolve differences in six areas in March last year in New Delhi in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.