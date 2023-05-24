Assam, Meghalaya CMs to hold Second Phase of Border Talks Today

After fourteen months of signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Assam and Meghalaya governments to resolve interstate border dispute in six ‘less complicated’ areas, the chief ministers of both the states are set to meet in Guwahati on Wednesday to discuss the second phase of border talks to settle the issues of the remaining six areas.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma will meet his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma at State Guest House in Koinadora and the meeting is scheduled to be held at 11 am.
The six remaining areas of dispute are: Langpih, Borduar, Nongwah-Mawtamur, Desh Doomreah, Block 1 & Block II, and Psiar-Khanduli.
It may be mentioned that on March 29, 2022, the Chief Ministers of Assam and Meghalaya, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and Conrad Sangma, signed a historic agreement in presence of Union home minister Amit Shah in the national capital.
The agreement was signed by the two CMs in the presence of the chief secretaries of both the states along other officials of the states and Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) officials.
The MoU was signed between Assam and Meghalaya after a draft resolution was submitted by the CMs of both states to Shah for consideration two months ago on January 31.
The two state governments had come up with the draft resolution to resolve the border disputes in six of the 12 disputed areas along the 884 kilometers inter-state boundary.