Assam: Meghalaya DTO Arrested For Issuing Fake Vehicle Documents

The alleged scam reportedly came to light following the arrest of an individual named Gulam Ali, a resident of Assam’s Goalpara district. Ali had brought the false documents of vehicle registration from Momin.

During interrogation and subsequent investigation, it came to light that Gulam Ali had in possession of at least three vehicles, papers of which were fake.

Assam Police registered a case at the Agia Police Station in Goalpara under sections 120B/379/411/471/468/420 and started their investigations which led them to arrest the East Garo Hills DTO on Sunday.

Sources said that, as many as 30 vehicles that were provided with false documents have been identified so far.