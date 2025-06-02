Assam, Meghalaya to Install Boundary Pillars in Five Disputed Areas by August 15

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the governments of Assam and Meghalaya have agreed to install boundary pillars in five of the six disputed areas between the two states by August 15, 2025.

This development comes after a Chief Ministers' level meeting was held in Guwahati on Monday between the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad Sangama, along with senior officials of both states.

Following the meeting, CM Sarma addresses the media and said, "We engaged in constructive discussions on the inter-state issues today. Six disputed areas along the border were identified earlier. We have decided to install boundary pillars in five of them by August 15. Meghalaya has requested a village from us, and in return, they will provide land of equal area. So, except for the Pillingkata area, boundary pillars will be installed in all the other five areas, based on the mutual decision taken by both governments today. In Pillingkata, a misinterpretation still prevails despite the peace agreement. To address this, the Deputy Commissioners of both states will soon hold detailed discussions. We will then try to resolve the issue."

In a separate announcement, the Chief Minister highlighted plans for a joint hydroelectric project in the Kulsi region. “Assam and Meghalaya are planning to set up a hydroelectric project in Kulsi. Large areas of Kamrup and Goalpara will benefit from water supply through this initiative. This project will be established as a symbol of friendship between the two states,” the Chief Minister added.

However, he also noted the need for public consultation: “Before moving ahead, we must seek the consent of the local residents, as around 10 villages may need to be relocated.”

