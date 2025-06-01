Barak Valley, Manipur, Tripura Cut Off After Meghalaya Landslide on NH-6

A major landslide in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district has severely disrupted traffic on National Highway 6 (NH-6) near the Kuliang area. Triggered by days of relentless heavy rainfall, multiple landslides have struck different parts of the district, paralyzing road connectivity.

The landslide has completely blocked the Silchar–Jowai–Shillong route, which is a lifeline for the Barak Valley and several Northeast Indian states including Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. With the highway cut off, these regions are now isolated from the rest of the country. Hundreds of freight trucks and other vehicles are stranded on both sides of the highway due to the road blockage.

In response to the crisis, the district administration of East Jaintia Hills has launched an emergency operation to clear the debris and restore traffic. Multiple excavators and bulldozers have been deployed in the affected area, and restoration work is underway on a war footing.

