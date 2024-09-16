Assam Rifles Arrests 4 Dreaded Militants In Separate Ops

Assam Rifles has arrested four dreaded militants in Manipur and Assam in two separate operations, officials informed. A search operation also led to the recovery of huge cache of arms in Manipur.
The operation in the Tengnoupal district of Manipur was based on specific intelligence inputs of movement of militants along the India-Myanmar border, defence sources were quoted as saying.
"The troops spotted the movement of some individuals in the jungle. The team closed swiftly and cut off an escape, leading to the apprehension of three PLA (People's Liberation Army) cadres. The extremists were handed over to Pallel Police station in Manipur for further legal proceedings," the source was quoted as saying.
Elsewhere, a team of Special Task Force of Assam Police carried out an operation in Guwahati's Beltola apprehending a Manipur resident involved in various sabotage activities.
LS Yosef Chongloi, 34, the self-styled Finance Secretary of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA) was arrested by the police. He is a resident of Manipur's Churachandpur district.
Acting on secret information and following directions from the Inspector General of Police (IGP), STF, a team conducted an operation in the Beltola area under Basistha police station in Guwahati.
IGP (STF) Partha Sarathi Mahanta was quoted by ANI as saying, “The STF team apprehended one person from Manipur who had been found involved in various sabotage activities against the state." Mahanta identified the arrested individual as Chongloi and noted his involvement in the recent bombing of the Sapermaina bridge on NH-2 and an armed attack on an IOCL convoy in Tamenglong, Manipur.
"The self-styled Finance Secretary of UKNA cadre is arrested in connection with STF police station Case No. 15/2024 u/s 147/148/149/150 BNS r/w sec 16/17/18/20 UA(P) Act and investigation is on," he added.