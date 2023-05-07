Assam Rifles Come To Rescue of NHIDCL Employees Stranded in Violence-Ravaged Manipur

Amid the ongoing tensions in Manipur, several National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) employees’ movement was stopped by locals of Sinzawl village on May 6.
Though the locals did not pose a physical threat to the employees, the blockade was allegedly imposed by some local leaders.
Sources from the security forces informed that the blockade caused extreme psychological tension to the employees and their families.
Following this, NHIDCL requested the Assam Rifles (AR) for assistance for their evacuation to a safe place. Assam Rifles Battalion under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), proactively reacted to the request of government owned company by launching rescue columns from their nearest operating bases.
The officers of AR coordinated with the VCP of nearby villages of the incidence location and leaders of CYMA, MZP (Mizo Zarlai Pawl) Sinzawl in resolving the situation thereby preventing the situation going out of control.
The 188 NHIDCL workers were evacuated safely to nearby operating bases and given food and shelter. Though the villagers of Mimbung blocked the road, however the issue was resolved amicably.
Meanwhile, in a press statement, Assam Rifles has appreciated the mature and timely action of VCPs, local leaders of vills of both sides, CYMA and MZP office bearers which resulted in peacefully resolving the issue of shifting strandled employees from the sensitive area of Manipur to safer places in Mizoram.
“Such showcasing of compassionate behaviour on humanitarian grounds will go a long way and as a role model during tense situation prevalent in Manipur,” the press statement reads.