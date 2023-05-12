Assam Rifles Jawan Injured While Diffusing IED in Manipur

One Assam Rifles jawan sustained a minor injury while diffusing a locally fabricated Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Saitan village in Bishnupur district of Manipur.
The incident was reported at approximately 4.15 am on Friday.
The injured jawan was safely evacuated to Military Hospital.
Notably, on May 10, an uneasy calm prevailed after a group of armed men (unknown) fired at Assam Rifles Column on area domination. As per sources, the incident came to light after a curfew was relaxed in violence-ravaged Manipur.
According to initial reports, the firing incident was reported at Dolaithabi, located at the Imphal East District of Manipur.
A source from the Security forces, one Assam Rifles personnel sustained gunshot injury; however, he was safely evacuated to Military Hospital in a helicopter.
The injured jawan is currently treated at the said Military hospital.