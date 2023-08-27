Assam Rifles Recover Illegal Cigarettes & Liquor Worth Rs 10.12 Lakh in Mizoram

Continuing their crusade against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles recovered illegal foreign-origin cigarettes and liquor at Zokhawthar in Mizoram’s Champhai district, an official statement said on Saturday.
Based on specific input, a combined team of the Assam Rifles and Customs Department of Zokhawthar conducted a search operation on Saturday under the guidance of Inspector General (East), Assam Rifles.
According to information, 4 cases of Foreign Origin Cigarettes, 124 cases of Beer, 7 cases of Wine and 6 cases of Whiskey were seized in the operation. The seized consignment has a market value worth Rs 10.12 lakhs.
The official statement from of the Assam Rifles read, “In yet another success in its crusade Assam Rifles under Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 4 cases of Foreign Origin Cigarettes, 124 cases of Beer, 7 cases of Wine and 6 cases of Whiskey worth Rs 10.12 Lakh in general area Zokhawthar - Melbuk Road, Champhai district on 26 August 2023.”
The seized consignment was handed over to Custom Preventive Force Champhai for further legal proceedings.
The official statement added, “Ongoing smuggling of foreign origin cigarettes is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have been successful in launching such operations against the smuggling activities in Mizoram.”