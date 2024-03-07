Assam Rifles Seize Methamphetamine Worth Rs 2.25 Cr in Mizoram

In a major haul, the Assam Rifles recovered Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 2.25 crore in Mizoram, official reports said on Thursday.
As per reports, based on specific inputs, an operation was launched in collaboration with the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police at the Hnahlan area on March 5, 2024.
According to a press release, 7,500 methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 2.25 crore were recovered and one individual was apprehended in the operation.
The recovered consignment and apprehended individual were reportedly handed over to the Hnahlan Beat Post for further legal proceedings.