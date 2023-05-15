Assam Rifles Undertake Air Evacuation of 96 Stranded Citizens Near Myanmar Border

Assam Rifles carried out air evacuation of 96 stranded people from Phaisenjang, near Indo-Myanmar Border in Chandel District on May 15, 2023.
All the 96 persons were rehabilitated at Assam Rifles Camp since the onset of clashes on May 4.
Owing to remoteness of Assam Rifles Camp & keeping comfort of the locals supreme, air evacuation using AirForce MI 17 helicopters was considered inescapable.
Security, medical, food, accommodation as also tele-communication needs for interaction with their kith and kin back home were met during the stay with Assam Rifles.
Earlier on Sunday, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and other top leaders of the state met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi to discuss on the current situation in the violence-hit state.
According to sources, Biren Singh was accompanied by four of his Cabinet Ministers and BJP State president Sarada Devi. The State Ministers who were present in the meeting included Th Biswajit (power), Yumnam Khemchand (rural development), Govindas Konthoujam (works) and Th Basanta Kumar (education). The meeting was also attended by BJP national president J.P. Nadda.
The meeting reportedly went on for more than two hours and focused on the restoration of peace and tranquillity in Manipur. The Home Minister was briefed about the ground situation in the state.
Sources further said that the state leadership was advised to immediately engage with the public at large and conduct mega reach out about the situation.
Meanwhile, the Centre has assured that anybody who has tried to disturb the peace in the region will not be spared, sources said.