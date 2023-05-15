Manipur Violence: Biren Singh, Top State Leaders Meet Amit Shah in Delhi

Meanwhile, the Centre has assured that anybody who has tried to disturb the peace in the region will not be spared, sources said.

Violence in Manipur erupted on May 3 after tribals organized a demonstration in the ten hill districts of the state to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The clashes displaced around 23,000 people and resulted in the deaths of several people.

Earlier, Biren Singh appealed to the people of the state to bring peace and calm down. On the other hand, the Indian Army has deployed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and helicopters to keep an eye on sensitive areas across Manipur as authorities work to restore normalcy in the violence-hit state.