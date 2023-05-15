Manipur Violence: Biren Singh, Top State Leaders Meet Amit Shah in Delhi

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and other top leaders of the state met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Sunday evening to discuss on the current situation in the violence-hit state.
According to sources, Biren Singh was accompanied by four of his Cabinet Ministers and BJP State president Sarada Devi. The State Ministers who were present in the meeting included Th Biswajit (power), Yumnam Khemchand (rural development), Govindas Konthoujam (works) and Th Basanta Kumar (education). The meeting was also attended by BJP national president J.P. Nadda.
The meeting reportedly went on for more than two hours and focused on the restoration of peace and tranquillity in Manipur. The Home Minister was briefed about the ground situation in the state.
Sources further said that the state leadership was advised to immediately engage with the public at large and conduct mega reach out about the situation.
Meanwhile, the Centre has assured that anybody who has tried to disturb the peace in the region will not be spared, sources said.
Violence in Manipur erupted on May 3 after tribals organized a demonstration in the ten hill districts of the state to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The clashes displaced around 23,000 people and resulted in the deaths of several people.
Earlier, Biren Singh appealed to the people of the state to bring peace and calm down. On the other hand, the Indian Army has deployed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and helicopters to keep an eye on sensitive areas across Manipur as authorities work to restore normalcy in the violence-hit state.