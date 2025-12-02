Assam–Nagaland border: Journalists allegedly assaulted at CRPF camp

Serious allegations have emerged against personnel of the 155 Battalion CRPF camp at Nakhuti, under the MV Gaon Panchayat area along the Assam–Nagaland boundary, accused of extorting money from trucks carrying paddy and other farm produce for a long period of time.

According to complaints raised by the Dhansiri Sub-division Truck Owners’ Association, CRPF personnel at the camp allegedly demanded 2,000 Rupees from each truck. Those who refused to pay were reportedly detained for hours on various pretexts.

Following the association’s complaint, a team of journalists accompanied by representatives of the truck owners’ body visited the 155 Battalion camp late at night to investigate why several paddy-laden trucks had been held up for nearly 6–7 hours.

When the journalists questioned the Post Commandant regarding the prolonged detention of the trucks, they were asked to produce their press identification cards.

Even after showing their ID cards, they were allegedly asked for Aadhaar cards. When questions continued, the Post Commandant reportedly became aggressive and physically assaulted the journalists.

It is alleged that the mobile phone camera of a Pratidin Time journalist was damaged, while two other journalists were also physically attacked. CRPF personnel reportedly brandished weapons and issued threats.

It has further been alleged that some CRPF personnel were in an intoxicated state. Even after the journalists tried to leave the area and took shelter in their vehicle, they were reportedly dragged back into the camp and detained for a considerable time, during which they were threatened with false cases.

The journalists later informed the Sarupathar Sub-Divisional Police Officer, the Border Magistrate, and Chungajan Police Station about the incident.

Local residents and the truck owners’ association staged a protest at the site. Only after the arrival of Sarupathar sub-divisional administration officials were the journalists allowed to leave the camp.

An FIR has been filed at Chungajan Police Station against the Post Commandant, identified as Manohar Jha, by journalists Kulesh Bora, Nabin Bora and Shivashish Sharma. The Truck Owners’ Association has also lodged a separate complaint.

Several bodies have condemned the incident and demanded strict action against the accused personnel, calling it a direct attack on press freedom and a violation of democratic rights.

