Ban on drone activities in Guwahati ahead of PM Modi’s visit on March 7 & 8

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit in Guwahati, the Additional District Magistrate, Kamrup Metro has banned drones and flying activities in Guwahati on March 7 and 8.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in the swearing ceremonies for chief ministers of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura on March 7 and 8 respectively.

According to some party insiders from the BJP, the prime minister will be travelling to Nagaland from Delhi in the morning hours on March 7 and attend the swearing ceremony of the NDPP-led NDA government under the leadership of Neiphiu Rio, after which he will fly to Shillong to attend the NPP-led NDA government’s ceremony under Conrad K Sangma. From Shillong the prime minister is likely to land in the city of Guwahati and will heads towards Tripura on March 8.

Sources also stated that senior BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will likely accompany the prime minister in the oath-taking ceremonies in the northeastern states.

However, there has been no official confirmation about the visit of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah yet.

In the recently concluded assembly elections in the Northeast, the BJP retained power on its own in Tripura, with the help from ally NDPP in Nagaland and is set to be part of the government in Meghalaya after the Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party (NPP) failed to hit the majority mark despite emerging as the single-largest party in the state.

NPP chief Conrad K Sangma last Friday evening had already submitted the letter of support to the state Governor, Phagu Chauhan signed by 32 MLAs of the NPP, BJP, HSPDP and two Independent to form the Government in alliance with the NPP.

Conrad Sangma will be sworn-in for his second term as Chief Minister of Meghalaya on Tuesday.

In Nagaland, the newly elected NDPP MLAs met in Kohima and elected Neiphiu Rio as the leader of the legislature party. Rio, who is the longest serving chief minister of the state, is all set to retain his office for the fifth consecutive term.

Neiphiu Rio tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister of Nagaland to Governor La Ganesan and staked claim to form the new government in the state on Saturday.

The ruling NDPP-BJP retained power in the Nagaland election, with the two parties having secured 37 seats in the 60-member assembly, as per the data by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday.

Neiphiu Rio won from the Northern Angami-II seat, defeating Congress leader Seyievilie Sachu. Rio secured 15,646 votes against his rival's paltry total of 1,078 votes.

In Tripura, BJP-IPFT wins 33 seats and is set to form the government under the leadership of Manik Saha. He will continue as the state chief minister for the second consecutive term.

The Election Commission has declared the results for all 60 seats in Tripura. Congress has won just 3 seats, CPM 11, Tipra Motha 13.