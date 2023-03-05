Fresh Twist In Meghalaya Politics As HSPDP Claims People Want Khasi CM

In yet another twist in the tale, Hills State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) president KP Pangniang said that the two MLAs of the party who had earlier given support to Conrad Sangma-led NPP to form a government in Meghalaya, have now asked the UDP-led alliance for an action plan as the people of the state want a Khasi Chief Minister.

Pangniang said that the two MLAs of the party want an action plan from the United Democratic Party (UDP) to form the government without the NPP and the BJP. Addressing a press conference he said that he was in talks with the two MLAs and asked UDP and five other parties to discuss on ways to form a government in Meghalaya.

He mentioned that he has asked UDP to form a list of who will take leading positions of Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and cabinet members in the newly formed government in Meghalaya.

“As people of Meghalaya want a Khasi Chief Minister, two HSPDP MLAs have asked UDP and other parties to form a government without NPP and BJP,” revealed Pangniang.

The HSPDP president said that the party's two legislators would not disobey the party and therefore asked all other parties to come out with a plan to form the government and if all goes well, they would come back and support the government without the NPP.