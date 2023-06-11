Ban on Internet Services Extended for 5 More Days in Manipur

Ban on internet services in the conflict-hit state of Manipur has been extended for another five days, till June 15 (Thursday).
This was stated in an order passed by the Manipur Government on Saturday. The suspension of internet services has been extended to curb the spread of false news, rumours and misinformation through various social media platforms, the order stated.
The order read, “…hereby order further suspension/curbing of mobile data services, internet/data services including broadband viz. Reliance Jio Fiber, Airtel Xtreme Black, BSNL FTTH etc. and internet/data services through VSATs of Bharatnet Phase-II in the territorial jurisdiction of the State of Manipur except those who have already been specifically exempted by the Government and may be exempted subsequently and Internet Lease Line (ILL) on a case to case basis as permitted by competent authority. All Mobile Service providers are hereby directed to ensure compliance of this order.”
“This order is issued to prevent any disturbances of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of the State of Manipur and shall be in force for another 5(five) days with immediate effect from the time this suspension order becomes operational till 3:00 P.M. of 15-06-2023,” the order further stated.
Meanwhile, earlier yesterday, Manipur Information and Public Relations Minister, Dr. Sapam Ranjan stated that no untoward incidents were reported in any part of the state in the last 24 hours.
Dr. Sapam Ranjan said, “No untoward incident has taken place in the state since yesterday, this is proof that peace and normalcy are returning to our state. Combing operations have been launched at various places across the state.”
Addressing media persons in Imphal, the minister said that state has been taking up all appropriate security measures to restore peace and harmony.