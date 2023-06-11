Ban on Internet Services Extended for 5 More Days in Manipur

Meanwhile, earlier yesterday, Manipur Information and Public Relations Minister, Dr. Sapam Ranjan stated that no untoward incidents were reported in any part of the state in the last 24 hours.

Dr. Sapam Ranjan said, “No untoward incident has taken place in the state since yesterday, this is proof that peace and normalcy are returning to our state. Combing operations have been launched at various places across the state.”

Addressing media persons in Imphal, the minister said that state has been taking up all appropriate security measures to restore peace and harmony.