No Untoward Incident in Manipur in Last 24 Hours, Confirms State Minister

At least 22 weapons were recovered during the ongoing joint combing operations for the fourth consecutive day by security forces in Manipur on Saturday. The security forces, continuing their operations across the state with due diligence to avoid any unnecessary hardships to locals, recovered the 22 weapons, mostly automatics in the past 24 hours, said Indian Army sources.

Operations were conducted by adopting a people-friendly approach including announcements for voluntarily surrendering of illegal arms prior to search of specific areas. The presence of magistrates along with the columns is being ensured during search operations in non-AFSPA areas.