No Untoward Incident in Manipur in Last 24 Hours, Confirms State Minister

Information and Public Relations Minister of Manipur, Dr. Sapam Ranjan has stated that no untoward incidents were reported in any part of the state in the last 24 hours.
Dr. Sapam Ranjan said, “No untoward incident has taken place in the state since yesterday, this is proof that peace and normalcy are returning to our state. Combing operations have been launched at various places across the state.”
Addressing media persons in Imphal, the minister said that state has been taking up all appropriate security measures to restore peace and harmony.
He said, “A total of 349 relief camps are presently operational across the state. Out of the total looted 4,537 arms, the state government has recovered 990 arms. A number of weapons including around 53 weapons, 39 bombs and 74 ammunition and magazines have been recovered.”
He also added that the government is putting all efforts to ensure that rail services reach Khongsang by activating the railway station within seven to ten days.
At least 22 weapons were recovered during the ongoing joint combing operations for the fourth consecutive day by security forces in Manipur on Saturday. The security forces, continuing their operations across the state with due diligence to avoid any unnecessary hardships to locals, recovered the 22 weapons, mostly automatics in the past 24 hours, said Indian Army sources.
Operations were conducted by adopting a people-friendly approach including announcements for voluntarily surrendering of illegal arms prior to search of specific areas. The presence of magistrates along with the columns is being ensured during search operations in non-AFSPA areas.