Bangladesh Awami League Leader Found Dead in Meghalaya

The semi-decomposed body of a prominent leader of ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s party Awami League was discovered in Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya, reports said on Thursday.
The deceased leader has been identified as Ishaque Ali Khan Panna. His body was reportedly found in a betel nut plantation located approximately 1.5 kilometres from the Indo-Bangladesh border on August 26.
Panna, a former general secretary of the Bangladesh Chhatra League and a political figure from Pirojpur district, had been evading authorities since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on August 5. His identity was confirmed through his passport.
Meanwhile, his body has been transferred to Khliehriat Civil Hospital for further examination and verification. According to the police, initial findings suggest that Panna might have suffered a cardiac arrest while trying to cross the border. However, the exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed, pending autopsy results.
Further investigations are underway, and more details are awaited.