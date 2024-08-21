PEC Demands Fast Probe Into Journo-Deaths In Bangladesh

Press Emblem Campaign (PEC), the global media safety and rights body, called the interim government of Bangladesh to initiate a fast probe into the murder of five journalists in the last few weeks and punish the culprits under the law. The South Asian nation witnessed a month-long unrest beginning the middle of July 2024, where the students-led movement toppled the Awami League government in Dhaka and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had to flee to take temporary refuge in India. Hundreds of journalists, who reported from the ground, sustained injuries as they were targeted by the Bangla armed forces as well as many affiliates of Hasina.