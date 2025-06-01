Assam: Heavy Flooding in Barak River Forces Closure of Katigorah Ferry Service in Cachar

The ferry service at Katigorah Siddheshwar Ghat in Assam’s Cachar district has been suspended following heavy rainfall and severe flooding of the Barak River. This ferry service was introduced as a vital alternative route after the Gammon Bridge on National Highway 6 over the Barak River was closed for essential repairs.

Due to rising water levels and flood conditions, authorities were forced to halt ferry operations after 4 PM yesterday, resulting in a major disruption of connectivity between Katigorah and Badarpur. Disaster management officials from Katigorah have confirmed that the ferry service will remain suspended until the floodwaters recede and it is safe to resume operations.

This ferry suspension has significantly impacted daily commuters and local residents, who now have to rely solely on the railway bridge for transportation between Katigorah and Badarpur. The ongoing natural disaster has caused considerable inconvenience by cutting off both road and ferry routes.

For the latest updates on Barak River flooding, ferry service status in Cachar, and available travel alternatives, stay tuned to our news coverage.

