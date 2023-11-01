Bharat Gaurav Train Tour to 4 Northeast States Begins from Delhi on Nov 16

The next day starts with an excursion to Cherrapunji nestled in the East Khasi Hills. Shillong Peak, Elephant Falls, Nawkhalikai falls and Mawsmai caves are a part of the day’s sightseeing. From Cherrapunji the tourists travel back to Guwahati Station to board the train for the return train journey back to Delhi. Around 5800 kms will be covered in the course of the entire train tour.

It is pertinent to mention that the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train launch is in line with the Government of India initiatives “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” and “Dekho Apna Desh” to encourage domestic tourism.