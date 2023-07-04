"BJP Has Pitted Communities Against Each Other In Manipur": Mamata Banerjee

The chief minister was virtually addressing party workers in Birbhum on Monday. She further said that the BJP is also trying to wedge a divide between Kamatapuri and Rajbangshi tribes in West Bengal.

She further alleged, "Here (Bengal) too, they are trying to wedge a divide between Kamatapuri and Rajbangshis. Meanwhile, the Bengal government has set up Kamatapuri Academy, Rajbangshi Academy, and Panchanan Barma University. We recognise all great men from their respective communities and give holidays on their anniversaries."