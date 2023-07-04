"BJP Has Pitted Communities Against Each Other In Manipur": Mamata Banerjee

With Manipur still living on the edge, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the BJP government in the state has pitted the communities against each other, leading to deadly riots.
"We are witnessing violence in Manipur, where people are not being able to come out of their homes. The BJP government has pitted the communities in Manipur against each other, which has led to these riots," she said.
The chief minister was virtually addressing party workers in Birbhum on Monday. She further said that the BJP is also trying to wedge a divide between Kamatapuri and Rajbangshi tribes in West Bengal.
She further alleged, "Here (Bengal) too, they are trying to wedge a divide between Kamatapuri and Rajbangshis. Meanwhile, the Bengal government has set up Kamatapuri Academy, Rajbangshi Academy, and Panchanan Barma University. We recognise all great men from their respective communities and give holidays on their anniversaries."
Its been nearly two months since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur during a rally organised by the All Tribal Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).
On Monday, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh chaired a meeting of the Combined Headquarters (CHQ) to discuss important security matters related to the prevailing situation in the state."
“Chaired a meeting of the Combined Headquarters (CHQ) in my office today to discuss important security matters related to the prevailing situation in Manipur. Certain key decisions have been taken to ensure that the violence is stopped immediately in the state, especially at the foothills along the valley," Manipur CM tweeted.
The meeting was attended by senior officers of the state government, the Indian Army and the Para Military forces.