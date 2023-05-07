BJP MLA Moves SC Against Manipur HC Order On ST Status For Meitei Community

Violence broke out on May 3 during a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ that had been called by All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand of non-tribal Meiteis, who are dominant in the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (SC) status. Agitators in thousands took to the streets to protest when violence between tribals and non-tribals was reported in Torbung area, a senior police officer informed.

Meanwhile, the efforts of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles columns have brought a ray of hope to the violence-torn Churachandpur region. The joint forces have been working tirelessly for the past 96 hours to rescue civilians across all communities, curb violence and restore normalcy in the area. It is due to their dedicated efforts, no major violence has been reported at present. As a result, the curfew has been relaxed from 7-10 am on Sunday in Churachandpur, followed by a flag march by Security Forces immediately thereafter.