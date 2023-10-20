BJP Releases List of 40 Campaigners for Mizoram Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released a list of 40 campaigners who will campaign for party candidates for the upcoming Mizoram Assembly Elections slated to be held on November 7.
According to the list, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, and Sarbananda Sonowal, are among others who will be part of the campaign in Mizoram.
On Thursday, the BJP released a list of 40 campaigners who will do the groundwork for the Chhattisgarh assembly election and ensure the saffron party makes a comeback in the state.
The assembly elections in Mizoram are set to be held on November 7. The counting of votes will be held on December 3.