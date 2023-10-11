“Joining BJP for Betterment of Mizoram": Lalrinliana Sailo After Quitting MNF

In what can be termed as a major setback to the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), Mizoram Assembly Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo tendered his resignation and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reports stated on Wednesday.
According to sources, Lalrinliana Sailo was denied a ticket by the MNF to contest the upcoming Mizoram assembly elections slated to be held on November 7. He will now contest the polls on a BJP ticket.
While speaking to the media after submitting his resignation letter, Sailo said, “Considering the financial crisis in Mizoram, the state needs a bailout from the central government. It is very important for the future of the state. BJP has a lot of chances in the ensuing 2024 elections. So, we have to work together with them. I would like to join BJP for the betterment of our state.”
The ruling MNF had finalized the list of candidates who would contest for the 40-member assembly.
On the other hand, the BJP's Central Election Committee is likely to meet on October 15 to finalise candidates for the upcoming elections in Mizoram, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh.
The assembly elections in Mizoram are set to be held on November 7. The last date for filing nominations is October 20 and the counting of votes will be held on December 3.