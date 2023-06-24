Breaking: 12 KYKL Cadres Held, 2015 Manipur Ambush Mastermind Identified

Acting on specific intelligence, the security forces on Saturday apprehended 12 Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) cadres along with arms, ammunition and War like stores.
The operation was carried out at Village Itham (06 km East of Andro) in Imphal East of Manipur.
Informing about the major development, Spear Corps, Indian Army said that in the operation Positive Identification of Self Styled Lt Col Moirangthem Tamba alias Uttam (Mastermind of 6 DOGRA ambush case of 2015) amongst the 12 apprehended cadres was done.
“A mob of approximately 1200- 1500 led by women and the local leader immediately surrounded the target area and prevented Security Forces from going ahead with the operation. Repeated appeals to the aggressive mob to let the Security Forces carry on with operation as per law did not yield any positive result. Keeping in view the sensitivity of use of kinetic force against large irate mob led by women and likely casualties due to such action, considered decision was taken to hand over all 12 cadres to local leader. Own Columns lifted the cordon and left the area with weapons and War Like Stores recovered from insurgents,” Spear Corps tweeted.
They also claimed that mature decision on part of Operational Commander shows humane face of the Indian Army to avoid any collateral damage during the ongoing unrest in Manipur.
Meanwhile, leaders of various political parties, including the BJP, Congress, Trinamool Congress, and the Left, attended an all-party meeting convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday to discuss the prevailing situation in Manipur.
After the all-party meeting on the prevailing situation in Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that all political parties gave their suggestions for the restoration of peace in the state and the central government will consider them with an open mind.