Breaking: 12 KYKL Cadres Held, 2015 Manipur Ambush Mastermind Identified

“A mob of approximately 1200- 1500 led by women and the local leader immediately surrounded the target area and prevented Security Forces from going ahead with the operation. Repeated appeals to the aggressive mob to let the Security Forces carry on with operation as per law did not yield any positive result. Keeping in view the sensitivity of use of kinetic force against large irate mob led by women and likely casualties due to such action, considered decision was taken to hand over all 12 cadres to local leader. Own Columns lifted the cordon and left the area with weapons and War Like Stores recovered from insurgents,” Spear Corps tweeted.