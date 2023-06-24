Manipur Violence: NIA to Probe Kwakta Blast Case

The bomb blast case that occurred in Manipur’s Kwakta area on June 21 (Wednesday) has been transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
It may be mentioned that, on June 21, at 7:10 pm, there was an explosion over a bridge in the Kwakta area along Tiddim Road. The explosive was planted inside a four wheeler which was parked over the bridge by some unknown miscreants.
A portion of the bridge at the Western side was damaged and three boys sustained minor injuries in the blast. All the injured persons were evacuated to Bishnupur District Hospital.
A suo moto case was registered in this regard at Phougakchao Ikhai Police Station and further investigation was initiated into the incident.
As per sources, preliminary investigations revealed that the vehicle was coming from the Churachandpur side.
According to the Manipur Police, the case has been transferred to the NIA as the involvement of insurgents operating in the state and across the border is highly suspected.
Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired an all-party meeting to discuss the present situation in violence-hit Manipur.