BREAKING: 22 Assam Laborers Killed as Dumper Plunges Down Hillside in Arunachal’s Anjaw Dist.

A devastating accident in Arunachal Pradesh has left 22 workers from Assam dead after a dumper lost control and rolled down a hillside in Chaglagam, Anjaw district, on Thursday.

According to reports, the dumper was carrying 22 workers who had travelled to Arunachal for work. Nineteen of them were from Gillapukri Tea Estate in Tinsukia, Assam.

Thirteen bodies have already been recovered from the site, while rescue operations continue to recover the remaining victims.

The deceased workers have been identified as Budheswar Dip, Rahul Kumar, Sameer Dip, Jon Kumar, Pankaj Manki, Ajay Manki, Vijay Kumar, Abhay Bhumiya, Rohit Manki, Birendra Kumar, Agar Tanti, Dhiren Chetia, Rajni Nag, Dip Gowala, Ramchabak Sonar, Sonatan Nag, Sanjay Kumar, Karan Kumar, and Jonach Mundar.

Authorities have cordoned off the area to facilitate rescue and recovery operations. The tragic incident has shocked families and communities in Assam, highlighting the risks faced by labourers working far from home.

Also Read: Assam: Mother Killed, Daughter Critically Injured in Nagaon Road Accident