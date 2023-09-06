BREAKING: CRPF Jawan Stabbed to Death in Arunachal, Another Critically Injured

In a sensational incident, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan reportedly died on the spot after being stabbed by unidentified miscreants, reports said.
The incident occurred at the Assam-Arunachal border on Wednesday.
Another jawan who was also a victim of the attack has been critically injured, sources said.
The jawans were reportedly posted in the 186 Battalion in Arunachal Pradesh. However, their names have not been known as of now.
According to information, a group of two miscreants allegedly attacked the jawans with sharp weapons.