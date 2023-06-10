North East

BREAKING: Vehicle Buried In Arunachal Landslide; 2 Dead

In a tragic incident, two persons were killed after a vehicle was completely overwhelmed by a landslide in Arunachal Pradesh.

The incident has been reported near Bodak-Kemliko village in Lower Subansiri district on Saturday.   

As per reports, the accident occurred when the vehicle with a total of eight passengers was heading from Daporijo toward Kamle.     

The two passengers were dead on the spot and the other six people are reportedly injured. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this.

Sources, on the other hand, said that the body of one of the deceased has been recovered from the debris. However, the other body is yet to be recovered.

Meanwhile, rescue operations are underway at the incident site.

