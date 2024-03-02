BSF Foils Miscreant's Assault at Indo-Bangladesh Frontier in Meghalaya

The BSF personnel acting on specific intelligence about the smuggling of a huge quantity of sugar and onions launched a special operation in the general region of 110 Bn's border outpost, Meghalaya on Friday night.
As per reports, the BSF spotted smugglers transporting commodities to Bangladesh near the international border. Simultaneously, a big group of Bangladeshi miscreants began active on the Bangladesh side, awaiting the smuggling consignment.
The BSF party challenged the miscreants to stop, but they refused and continued to advance. The situation worsened when other miscreants surrounded the BSF personnel and pelted them with stones.
Despite warnings and the use of non-lethal weapons to disperse the mob, the miscreants persisted in their aggressive behavior, attacking BSF personnel with iron machetes (Dahs) and sticks (Lathies) and pelting stones, injuring three BSF personnel, one of whom was severely injured in the right eye and had to be evacuated to Shillong.
Despite numerous warnings, the miscreants continued to approach the BSF group violently with the purpose of injuring them and stealing their weapons.
The BSF men sensing the severe circumstances and acute threat, fired a shot into the air to disperse the miscreants, but they were unaffected by the fire. After perceiving the violent demeanor, a second round was fired, causing miscreants on both sides to disperse. Later, it was discovered that one Smuggler had perished in the encounter, while another Bangladeshi Smuggler had incurred injuries.
Furthermore, smugglers frequently use the general area to smuggle cattle heads, sugar, onions, liquor, and other illicit commodities into Bangladesh, and several smuggling syndicates are operating in the area, attempting to disrupt peace in the border area for their vested interests, reports stated.
The BSF further launched an investigation into the matter and vowed to implement preventive measures.