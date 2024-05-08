BSF Meghalaya Foils Illegal Smuggling Attempts along Indo-Bangladesh border

In separate operations conducted on May 7, 2024, alert troops of Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya successfully thwarted illegal smuggling attempts along the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya by seizing cattle, Sugar, and cosmetic items worth more than Rs 15 Lakhs.
The illegal items were seized while they were being smuggled to Bangladesh through the International border of Meghalaya.
Acting on specific information, BSF troops of 4 Bn BSF Meghalaya seized a huge quantity of cosmetic items in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya. The confiscated cosmetic item was handed over to the concerned customs office for further necessary legal action.
In another operation, BSF troops of 193 Bn BSF rescued eight cattle from the border area of BOP Dulainala, while being smuggled to Bangladesh.
Apart from the above operations, BSF troops of 200 Bn BSF Meghalaya in collaboration with the Meghalaya police seized a large cache of sugar, which had been stockpiled in an abandoned house near the International border of South Garo Hills. The seized sugar has been handed over to Police Station Rongra for further action.