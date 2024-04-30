BSF M’laya Thwarts Cattle & Sugar Smuggling Attempts, Apprehends 4 on Int’l Border

BSF Meghalaya, in their ongoing efforts to combat illegal activities along the Indo-Bangladesh border, achieved significant success on April 29, 2024. Vigilant troops of BSF Meghalaya intercepted multiple smuggling attempts, resulting in the rescue of 28 cattle and the apprehension of four Indian nationals.
In one operation, troops of 193 Battalion of the BSF Meghalaya, acting on specific intelligence, rescued 28 cattle loaded into two Bolero pickups destined for smuggling across the International border in South West Khasi Hills. Both the driver and co-driver failed to produce valid transportation documents upon inquiry. The seized cattle and apprehended individuals were handed over to Police post Dangar for further legal proceedings.
Simultaneously, in a joint operation with the Meghalaya police, BSF successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle a substantial quantity of sugar into Bangladesh from the International border of South Garo Hills.
Troops of 01 Battalion BSF, assisted by Meghalaya police, seized over 16,000 kilograms of sugar concealed in an abandoned house in the jungle area near the border. The seized contraband was handed over to PS-Rongra for necessary action.
These operations demonstrate BSF Meghalaya's unwavering commitment to safeguarding the border and preventing illicit activities, ensuring the security and integrity of the region.