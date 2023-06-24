BSF, Meghalaya Police Foil Attempt to Smuggle Phensedyl in Bangladesh, 1 Held

In the night hours of Friday, troops of 43rd Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya in a joint operation with Baghmara police apprehended one Indian lady along with 179 bottles of Phensedyl.
Acting on a specific tip-off, troops of the BSF in collaboration with Baghmara police carried out a search operation in the house of one lady Namely Maithy Ch Marak resident of bordering village Phanda, South Garo Hills and impounded 179 Phensedyl bottles which were meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh.
The apprehended lady and seized phensedyl were handed over to Baghmara police for further legal action.
It has also come to light that enhanced vigil by the BSF Meghalaya on the International Border resulted in seizure of 1,150 phensedyl Bottles since January 2023.