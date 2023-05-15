BSF Meghalaya Seized Huge Quantity of Clothing Items on International Border

Acting on specific tip-off, vigilant troops under 193rd Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya on May 14, 2023 seized clothing items i.e, Sarees worth more than Rs 20 lakhs from the bordering area of East Khasi Hills.
The consignment was seized by troops of BOP Barmanbari under 193 Bn BSF when the miscreants were trying to cross it over to Bangladesh.
On being challenged by BSF, smugglers fled from the spot leaving behind their head loads by taking advantage of thick vegetation, darkness and undulating terrain. On searching the area, 15 bundles of sarees meant for smuggling to Bangladesh were seized. The seized items were handed over to customs office Dangar.
BSF is maintaining high degree of alertness along the Indo-Bangladesh border to foil nefarious attempts by smugglers.