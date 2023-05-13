North East

BSF Senior Secondary School Shillong Shines in AISSCE 2022-23

Once again BSF Senior Secondary School produced exemplary results in Class XII AISSCE 2022-23 in which 349 students appeared and the pass percentage is 97.7%.
In science stream Priyangshu Bhattacharya scored 98% followed by Sukuni Suchiyang and Neeha Phukan who scored 94% and 91.6% respectively.

Similarly 120 students appeared in Arts stream and pass percentage is 98.3% in which Ramanpreet Kaur secured 1st position by securing 94% followed by Amelia Mawthoh  and Sneha Sutradhar who secured 93% and 89.2% respectively.

In commerce stream 57 students appeared in the exam and pass percentage is 96.5%.

Wherein, Pranjal Bhattacharjee secured 1st position with 92.8% and Ms Bidisa Gowary who secured 90.6%.

The school chairman Pradip Kumar, IG BSF Meghalaya and Principal Abha Sharma motivated and blessed the students on getting success and earning name and fame to the school.

