BSF Meghalaya Seized Huge Quantity of Clothing Items on International Border

Acting on specific tip-off, vigilant troops of the 01 Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya in the wee hours of Friday seized clothing items worth more than Rs 14 lakhs from the bordering area of South West Khasi Hills.
The consignment was seized by troops of Border Outpost (BOP) Bagli under 01 Battalion BSF when the miscreants were trying to cross it over to Bangladesh. On being challenged by BSF, smugglers fled from the spot by taking advantage of thick vegetation and undulating terrain leaving behind their head loads.
Upon searching, 16 bundles of clothes were found from the spot which were seized by BSF troops. The seized items were handed over to customs office Barsora.
In a press statement, the BSF is maintaining high degree of alertness along the Indo-Bangladesh border and nefarious attempts by smugglers are being foiled continuously.
Earlier on July 12, Border Security Force (BSF) 4th Battalion Meghalaya seized clothing items i.e, Indian sarees of worth Rs 13 lakh approx while being smuggled to Bangladesh from bordering area of East Khasi Hills.
The consignment was seized by active/vigilant troops of BSF Border Outpost (BOP) Pyrdwah when the miscreants were trying to smuggle it to Bangladesh.
On being challenged by BSF, smugglers fled away from the spot by taking advantage of thick vegetation and undulating terrain leaving behind consignment of saree.
The seized items were handed over to the concerned customs office for further action.